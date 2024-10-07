Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.87%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1656.95 and closed slightly lower at 1655. The stock reached a high of 1669 during the day and a low of 1643.65. Overall, the stock experienced a minor decline, reflecting a range of price movement throughout the session.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:17 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1655, 0.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81485.76, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 1669 and a low of 1643.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51692.15
101721.03
201661.25
501558.50
1001479.41
3001314.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1676.12, 1709.68, & 1732.67, whereas it has key support levels at 1619.57, 1596.58, & 1563.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 27.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 96.69 & P/B is at 10.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.48% with a target price of 1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.87% today, currently at 1655, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.25% each respectively.

