Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.87%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1656.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 1655. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1669 during the day and a low of ₹ 1643.65. Overall, the stock experienced a minor decline, reflecting a range of price movement throughout the session.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:17 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1655, 0.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81485.76, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1669 and a low of ₹1643.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1692.15 10 1721.03 20 1661.25 50 1558.50 100 1479.41 300 1314.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1676.12, ₹1709.68, & ₹1732.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1619.57, ₹1596.58, & ₹1563.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 27.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 96.69 & P/B is at 10.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.48% with a target price of ₹1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.