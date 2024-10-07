Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.87%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1692.15
|10
|1721.03
|20
|1661.25
|50
|1558.50
|100
|1479.41
|300
|1314.04
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1676.12, ₹1709.68, & ₹1732.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1619.57, ₹1596.58, & ₹1563.02.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 27.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.48% with a target price of ₹1647.00.
The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.
Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.87% today, currently at ₹1655, while its peers such as