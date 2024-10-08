Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1665, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81437.23, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1679.6 and a low of ₹1600 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1692.15 10 1721.03 20 1661.25 50 1558.50 100 1479.41 300 1315.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1672.72, ₹1685.13, & ₹1700.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1645.17, ₹1630.03, & ₹1617.62.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 97.93 & P/B is at 10.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.08% with a target price of ₹1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.