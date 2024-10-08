Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1692.15
|10
|1721.03
|20
|1661.25
|50
|1558.50
|100
|1479.41
|300
|1315.60
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1672.72, ₹1685.13, & ₹1700.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1645.17, ₹1630.03, & ₹1617.62.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.08% with a target price of ₹1647.00.
The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.
Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.11% today to trade at ₹1665 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
