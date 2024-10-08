Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1600 and closed at 1665. The stock reached a high of 1679.6 and had a low of 1600, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1665, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81437.23, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 1679.6 and a low of 1600 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51692.15
101721.03
201661.25
501558.50
1001479.41
3001315.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1672.72, 1685.13, & 1700.27, whereas it has key support levels at 1645.17, 1630.03, & 1617.62.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 97.93 & P/B is at 10.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.08% with a target price of 1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.11% today to trade at 1665 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.48% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharti Airtel share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.40
12:01 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.9 (-2.98%)

Bharat Electronics share price

275.60
12:01 PM | 8 OCT 2024
8.25 (3.09%)

Wipro share price

523.70
12:00 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-7.7 (-1.45%)

Tata Motors share price

911.35
12:01 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-16.75 (-1.8%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent share price

7,951.00
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
501.55 (6.73%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,532.65
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
46.35 (3.12%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,524.95
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
64.05 (1.85%)

Coforge share price

7,255.55
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
47.4 (0.66%)
More from 52 Week High

NMDC share price

219.15
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-9.65 (-4.22%)

Tata Steel share price

159.40
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.9 (-2.98%)

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,346.50
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-34.4 (-2.49%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,159.10
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-27.85 (-2.35%)
More from Top Losers

One 97 Communications share price

711.20
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
59.6 (9.15%)

Varun Beverages share price

583.55
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
41.75 (7.71%)

Trent share price

7,951.00
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
501.55 (6.73%)

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

479.00
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
28.7 (6.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,461.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,613.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.