Business News/ Markets / Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1600 and closed at 1665. The stock reached a high of 1679.6 and had a low of 1600, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1665, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81437.23, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 1679.6 and a low of 1600 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51692.15
101721.03
201661.25
501558.50
1001479.41
3001315.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1672.72, 1685.13, & 1700.27, whereas it has key support levels at 1645.17, 1630.03, & 1617.62.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 97.93 & P/B is at 10.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.08% with a target price of 1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.11% today to trade at 1665 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.48% each respectively.

