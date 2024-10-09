Hello User
Bharti Airtel share are up by 2%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Bharti Airtel share are up by 2%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1669.95 and closed at 1691.65. The stock reached a high of 1704.35 and a low of 1661.60 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1691.65, 2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81946.09, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 1704.35 and a low of 1661.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51677.72
101716.11
201667.06
501562.47
1001483.02
3001318.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1675.67, 1691.33, & 1703.17, whereas it has key support levels at 1648.17, 1636.33, & 1620.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -50.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.11% with a target price of 1656.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

