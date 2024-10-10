Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.39%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:12 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1672.9, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81686.89, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1698.1 and a low of ₹1665 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1667.42 10 1706.88 20 1673.02 50 1566.52 100 1486.73 300 1322.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1701.68, ₹1724.92, & ₹1745.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1658.13, ₹1637.82, & ₹1614.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -42.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.88 & P/B is at 10.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.61% with a target price of ₹1646.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.