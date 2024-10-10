Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.39%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.39%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1684.05 and closed at 1672.90. The stock reached a high of 1698.10 and a low of 1665.00 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:12 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1672.9, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81686.89, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 1698.1 and a low of 1665 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51667.42
101706.88
201673.02
501566.52
1001486.73
3001322.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1701.68, 1724.92, & 1745.23, whereas it has key support levels at 1658.13, 1637.82, & 1614.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -42.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.88 & P/B is at 10.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.61% with a target price of 1646.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price down -0.39% today to trade at 1672.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.37% & 0.27% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.