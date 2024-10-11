Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1682.75, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81380.09, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1685.35 and a low of ₹1659.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1663.50 10 1699.21 20 1679.87 50 1571.12 100 1490.68 300 1325.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1695.4, ₹1714.15, & ₹1729.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1661.45, ₹1646.25, & ₹1627.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.88 & P/B is at 10.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.65% with a target price of ₹1655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.