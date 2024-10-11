Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1667.05 and closed at 1682.75. The stock reached a high of 1685.35 and a low of 1659.15 during the session.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1682.75, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81380.09, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 1685.35 and a low of 1659.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51663.50
101699.21
201679.87
501571.12
1001490.68
3001325.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1695.4, 1714.15, & 1729.35, whereas it has key support levels at 1661.45, 1646.25, & 1627.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.88 & P/B is at 10.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.65% with a target price of 1655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price up 0.27% today to trade at 1682.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications, Railtel Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.

