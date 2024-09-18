Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.22%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1654.7 and closed at 1665.15. The stock reached a high of 1666.5 and a low of 1654.1 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:15 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1665.15, 0.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83274.51, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 1666.5 and a low of 1654.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51614.39
101582.32
201546.52
501495.07
1001431.28
3001271.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1672.97, 1683.28, & 1700.52, whereas it has key support levels at 1645.42, 1628.18, & 1617.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -63.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 97.92 & P/B is at 10.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.10% with a target price of 1613.57.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
