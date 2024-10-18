Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.11%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.11%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1704.95 and closed at 1700.85. The stock reached a high of 1714.95 and a low of 1685 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1700.85, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81069.62, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1714.95 and a low of 1685 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51702.65
101683.08
201701.93
501592.09
1001508.88
3001343.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1730.27, 1755.88, & 1773.82, whereas it has key support levels at 1686.72, 1668.78, & 1643.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.24 & P/B is at 10.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.40% with a target price of 1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price down -0.11% today to trade at 1700.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.08% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.