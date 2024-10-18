Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.11%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1704.95 and closed at ₹ 1700.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1714.95 and a low of ₹ 1685 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1700.85, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81069.62, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1714.95 and a low of ₹1685 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1702.65 10 1683.08 20 1701.93 50 1592.09 100 1508.88 300 1343.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1730.27, ₹1755.88, & ₹1773.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1686.72, ₹1668.78, & ₹1643.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.24 & P/B is at 10.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.40% with a target price of ₹1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.