Bharti Airtel share are up by 2.46%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1706.05, 2.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84391.63, up by 1.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1711 and a low of ₹1665.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1646.09 10 1601.48 20 1566.28 50 1504.28 100 1437.64 300 1278.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1703.63, ₹1739.67, & ₹1767.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1639.63, ₹1611.67, & ₹1575.63.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 36.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.10 & P/B is at 10.72.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.