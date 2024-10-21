Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -1.49%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1706.75 and closed at ₹ 1681.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1708 and a low of ₹ 1661.55 during the day, reflecting some volatility in its performance.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1711.50 10 1692.38 20 1706.70 50 1601.08 100 1515.76 300 1348.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1719.07, ₹1733.03, & ₹1749.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1688.17, ₹1671.23, & ₹1657.27.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.63 & P/B is at 11.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.26% with a target price of ₹1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.