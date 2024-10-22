Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.69%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1689.05 and closed at ₹ 1704.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1712.95 and a low of ₹ 1689.05 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:02 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1704.75, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80831.07, down by -0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1712.95 and a low of ₹1689.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1711.50 10 1692.38 20 1706.70 50 1601.08 100 1515.76 300 1348.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1712.97, ₹1734.43, & ₹1759.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1666.02, ₹1640.53, & ₹1619.07.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -59.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.63 & P/B is at 11.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.63% with a target price of ₹1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.