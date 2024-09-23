Bharti Airtel share are up by 1.5%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1712.6 and closed at 1738.05. The stock reached a high of 1751.15 and a low of 1712.6 during the session. Overall, the stock demonstrated a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1738.05, 1.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 1751.15 and a low of 1712.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51659.25
101618.00
201578.69
501509.83
1001441.40
3001282.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1735.8, 1758.3, & 1793.2, whereas it has key support levels at 1678.4, 1643.5, & 1621.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 5.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.86 & P/B is at 11.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.99% with a target price of 1634.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price up 1.5% today to trade at 1738.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
