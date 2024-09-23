Bharti Airtel share are up by 1.5%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1712.6 and closed at ₹ 1738.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1751.15 and a low of ₹ 1712.6 during the session. Overall, the stock demonstrated a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1738.05, 1.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1751.15 and a low of ₹1712.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1659.25 10 1618.00 20 1578.69 50 1509.83 100 1441.40 300 1282.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1735.8, ₹1758.3, & ₹1793.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1678.4, ₹1643.5, & ₹1621.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 5.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.86 & P/B is at 11.03.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.99% with a target price of ₹1634.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.