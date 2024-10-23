Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:21 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1693.35, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80527.99, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1699.35 and a low of ₹1682 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1710.81 10 1695.38 20 1705.75 50 1606.07 100 1518.80 300 1352.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1705.7, ₹1721.45, & ₹1730.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1681.4, ₹1672.85, & ₹1657.1.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -68.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 99.73 & P/B is at 10.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.97% with a target price of ₹1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.