Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.36%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1689.9 and closed at 1679. The stock reached a high of 1690.6 and a low of 1656.75 during the day.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1679, -0.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80052.16, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 1690.6 and a low of 1656.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51705.58
101698.72
201702.80
501611.08
1001521.89
3001355.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1696.33, 1708.82, & 1716.28, whereas it has key support levels at 1676.38, 1668.92, & 1656.43.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -31.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 99.33 & P/B is at 10.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.12% with a target price of 1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price down -0.36% today to trade at 1679 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are falling today, but its peers Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Railtel Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.04% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.36%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.95
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.1%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.45
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
2.8 (1.04%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

322.55
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.17%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.85
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
1.25 (1.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amber Enterprises India share price

7,069.65
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
670.25 (10.47%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

433.80
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
31.5 (7.83%)

Coforge share price

7,735.00
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
176.55 (2.34%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,572.60
11:46 AM | 24 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.01%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,471.00
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-187 (-7.04%)

Escorts Kubota share price

3,468.30
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-234.35 (-6.33%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,086.20
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-166.3 (-5.11%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,632.00
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-82.9 (-4.83%)
More from Top Losers

Aster DM Healthcare share price

433.80
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
31.5 (7.83%)

Syngene International share price

891.15
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
55 (6.58%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,841.70
11:47 AM | 24 OCT 2024
149 (5.53%)

IDBI Bank share price

81.55
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
3.55 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,095.00450.00
    Chennai
    80,101.00450.00
    Delhi
    80,253.00450.00
    Kolkata
    80,105.00450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.