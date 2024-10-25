Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.64%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1669.4, -0.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79424.88, down by -0.8%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1685.8 and a low of ₹1666.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1695.89 10 1699.27 20 1699.24 50 1615.75 100 1525.03 300 1358.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1695.23, ₹1711.92, & ₹1730.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1659.63, ₹1640.72, & ₹1624.03.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -43.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.90 & P/B is at 10.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.46% with a target price of ₹1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.