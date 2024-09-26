Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1764.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 1763.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1778.95 and a low of ₹ 1759.6 during the session, indicating some volatility throughout the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:10 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1763.45, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85362.51, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1778.95 and a low of ₹1759.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1706.66 10 1660.53 20 1604.42 50 1522.37 100 1449.88 300 1289.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1769.3, ₹1775.6, & ₹1787.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1750.85, ₹1738.7, & ₹1732.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -7.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 103.73 & P/B is at 11.34.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.55% with a target price of ₹1647.93.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.