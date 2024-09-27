Hello User
Bharti Airtel share are down by -1.73%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Bharti Airtel share are down by -1.73%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1743.6 and closed at 1739.3. The stock reached a high of 1761.3 and a low of 1733.5 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:08 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1739.3, -1.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85804.65, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 1761.3 and a low of 1733.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51726.46
101678.78
201616.76
501528.80
1001454.26
3001293.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1784.65, 1798.25, & 1817.5, whereas it has key support levels at 1751.8, 1732.55, & 1718.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -13.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 104.36 & P/B is at 11.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.25% with a target price of 1647.93.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price down -1.73% today to trade at 1739.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Communications are falling today, but its peers Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.2% & -0.04% each respectively.

