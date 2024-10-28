Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.49%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1682.90
|10
|1697.20
|20
|1689.95
|50
|1624.18
|100
|1530.93
|300
|1363.41
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1685.12, ₹1699.38, & ₹1714.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1656.22, ₹1641.58, & ₹1627.32.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -54.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.26% with a target price of ₹1677.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.
Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.49% today to trade at ₹1672.6 in resonance with its peers.
