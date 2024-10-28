Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.49%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.49%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1652.1 and closed at 1672.6. The stock reached a high of 1677.4 and a low of 1645.9 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1672.6, 0.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.74, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 1677.4 and a low of 1645.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51682.90
101697.20
201689.95
501624.18
1001530.93
3001363.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1685.12, 1699.38, & 1714.02, whereas it has key support levels at 1656.22, 1641.58, & 1627.32.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -54.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.17 & P/B is at 10.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.26% with a target price of 1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.49% today to trade at 1672.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.