Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bharti Airtel share price are down by -1.73%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1634.9, -1.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.41, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1668.65 and a low of ₹1610 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1682.90 10 1697.20 20 1689.95 50 1624.18 100 1530.93 300 1365.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1678.35, ₹1694.2, & ₹1710.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1646.15, ₹1629.8, & ₹1613.95.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 57.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% & ROA of 1.92% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 98.01 & P/B is at 10.71.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.58% with a target price of ₹1677.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.