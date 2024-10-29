Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bharti Airtel share price are down by -1.73%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1634.9, -1.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.41, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1668.65 and a low of ₹1610 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1682.90
|10
|1697.20
|20
|1689.95
|50
|1624.18
|100
|1530.93
|300
|1365.14
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1678.35, ₹1694.2, & ₹1710.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1646.15, ₹1629.8, & ₹1613.95.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 57.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% & ROA of 1.92% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 98.01 & P/B is at 10.71.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.58% with a target price of ₹1677.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.
Bharti Airtel share price down -1.73% today to trade at ₹1634.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are falling today, but its peers Railtel Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0% each respectively.