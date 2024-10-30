Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bharti Airtel share price are up by 0.14%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1634.95 and closed at ₹ 1639.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1651.5 and a low of ₹ 1618 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1639.1, 0.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80245.03, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1651.5 and a low of ₹1618 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1677.00 10 1693.91 20 1686.37 50 1628.26 100 1533.85 300 1368.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1666.63, ₹1696.27, & ₹1724.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1608.68, ₹1580.37, & ₹1550.73.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -10.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% & ROA of 1.92% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 79.24 & P/B is at 10.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.20% with a target price of ₹1708.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.