Bharti Airtel share are down by -1.56%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹ 1712.30 and closed at ₹ 1708.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1732.05 and a low of ₹ 1707.15 during the day.

At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1708.15, -1.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1732.05 and a low of ₹1707.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1754.50 10 1706.88 20 1638.09 50 1541.50 100 1463.48 300 1299.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1760.27, ₹1782.33, & ₹1801.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1719.32, ₹1700.43, & ₹1678.37.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 10.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 102.21 & P/B is at 11.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.53% with a target price of ₹1647.93.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.