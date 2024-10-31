Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Bharti Airtel share price are down by -1.41%, Nifty down by -0.4%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1610.5, -1.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.83, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1637 and a low of ₹1602.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1666.02 10 1685.80 20 1682.72 50 1631.56 100 1536.28 300 1371.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1650.17, ₹1667.18, & ₹1683.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1616.97, ₹1600.78, & ₹1583.77.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -33.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% & ROA of 1.92% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 79.05 & P/B is at 10.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.85% with a target price of ₹1753.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.