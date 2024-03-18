Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services
Shares of Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -22.75(-0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -54.66(-0.08%) points at 18 Mar 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -176.75(-0.38%) at 18 Mar 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Hindustan Unilever hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
