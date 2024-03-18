Active Stocks
Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -22.75(-0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -54.66(-0.08%) points at 18 Mar 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -176.75(-0.38%) at 18 Mar 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Hindustan Unilever hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Titan Company, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST
