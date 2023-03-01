Big investor still has a beef with Wendy’s
- Boosting cash returns assuaged activist Trian, but digital sales and growth lag behind fast-food rivals.
While grabbing headlines at the moment for his pressure on Walt Disney, activist investor Nelson Peltz has held far more sway for far longer at burger chain Wendy’s.
Last summer Mr. Peltz raised the prospect of the chain being sold or of his firm, Trian Fund Management, itself buying the approximately 80% of the shares it doesn’t yet own. In January Trian formally dropped those plans. Instead, Wendy’s announced a corporate redesign and doubled its dividend, sending the shares higher. It also announced an enlarged $500 million stock-buyback program.
The shares have received a lift since the speculation began last summer, outpacing industry peers, but not because results have been stellar. Wednesday morning’s release of full-year earnings, many details of which were prereleased in January, brought little cause for cheer. Same restaurant sales were a disappointing 4.9% for the full year, down from 10% in 2021, lagging behind some key competitors. Analysts polled by FactSet see that pace decelerating to just 3.2% this year. Of more concern, the profit margin for company-owned restaurants fell sharply to 13.8% from 16.7% a year earlier, though the fourth-quarter comparison was flat.
The vast majority of its U.S. restaurants are franchised, but the drop in profitability reflects the pressure of food, packaging and labor costs dogging the industry and how much it and its franchisees are able to pass on without turning away customers looking to save money themselves. Since Trian merged its restaurant company Triarc with Wendy’s in 2008 to create what was then the third-largest U.S. fast-food chain, total returns have been decent but have lagged behind competitors Yum! Brands and McDonald’s by 120 and 220 percentage points, respectively.
Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor hit all the key corporate buzzwords in Wednesday morning’s call with analysts—“leveraging growth" and the like—but the big increase in payout will make financing such ambitions tougher. The annual dividend alone is now equal to last year’s free cash flow. Take digital sales, which have become so important to fast-food chains’ growth, efficiency and customer retention. The proportion of digital sales at Wendy’s is still less than one-third of category leader McDonald’s. Breakfast is another area where Wendy’s is playing catch-up. The fastest-growing “daypart" recently for fast-food chains, Wendy’s is still short of its goal of getting 10% of sales from the initiative, which it relaunched in 2020 after some aborted attempts over the years. Breakfast clearly played a role in 2021’s jump in same restaurant sales, as did the general pandemic recovery trend, but it is a rabbit that can’t be pulled out of a hat twice. Grabbing market share from here on in will be a tougher task.
The chain’s renewal plan announced earlier this year is encouraging and should benefit margins, but peers facing pressure to cut costs and innovate have their own initiatives under way—for example “Reclaim the Flame" at Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International and “Accelerating the Arches" at McDonald’s. In an intensely competitive business throwing resources at growing restaurant count while trimming labor costs and remaining both cheap and convenient to inflation-pinched customers, Wendy’s plan is just table stakes. It said, for example, that it is backtracking on a plan to build to-go only locations now being explored by competitors. And, while deciding to up its payout and skip that trend may ultimately be the right decision, savvy operators like Starbucks think otherwise.
A year ago Wendy’s at least looked attractive relative to peers on the basis of valuation. It is no bargain meal today, though, at around 22 times prospective earnings compared with a little under 25 times for faster-growing McDonald’s and Yum. Unless it proves it can do more with less, the shares look like empty calories right now.
Write to Spencer Jakab at Spencer.Jakab@wsj.com