Big investor still has a beef with Wendy’s

Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor hit all the key corporate buzzwords in Wednesday morning’s call with analysts—“leveraging growth" and the like—but the big increase in payout will make financing such ambitions tougher. The annual dividend alone is now equal to last year’s free cash flow. Take digital sales, which have become so important to fast-food chains’ growth, efficiency and customer retention. The proportion of digital sales at Wendy’s is still less than one-third of category leader McDonald’s. Breakfast is another area where Wendy’s is playing catch-up. The fastest-growing “daypart" recently for fast-food chains, Wendy’s is still short of its goal of getting 10% of sales from the initiative, which it relaunched in 2020 after some aborted attempts over the years. Breakfast clearly played a role in 2021’s jump in same restaurant sales, as did the general pandemic recovery trend, but it is a rabbit that can’t be pulled out of a hat twice. Grabbing market share from here on in will be a tougher task.