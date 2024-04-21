Big stocks won when markets rose. They are winning again in the selloff.

It might be broader than seven stocks, but bigger continued to be better in April, with the notable exception of Friday, when several of the biggest stocks plunged. Divide the S&P 500 up into 10 groups and there is an almost-perfect descent in performance by size: from the biggest 50 down just 4.5%, to the smallest 50 down 8.6%. The pattern is more regular than it was in the first three months of the year, when the big were so obviously getting bigger.