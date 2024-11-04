Birlasoft Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are down by -2.86%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at ₹ 558.15 and closed at ₹ 541.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 558.15 during the day and a low of ₹ 536.25.

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹541.25, -2.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78453.99, down by -1.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹558.15 and a low of ₹536.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 568.05 10 575.49 20 582.21 50 613.55 100 641.75 300 686.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹566.22, ₹582.33, & ₹591.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹540.72, ₹531.33, & ₹515.22.

Birlasoft Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -26.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.94 & P/B is at 4.67. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.02% with a target price of ₹655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.