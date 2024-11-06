Birlasoft Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 2.69%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹572.25, 2.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80182.1, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹577.95 and a low of ₹557.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 568.05 10 575.49 20 582.21 50 613.55 100 641.75 300 685.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹561.42, ₹565.43, & ₹572.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹550.72, ₹544.03, & ₹540.02.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -22.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.27 & P/B is at 4.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.46% with a target price of ₹655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.