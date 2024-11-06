Birlasoft Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 2.69%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 557.55 and closed at 572.25. The stock reached a high of 577.95 and a low of 557.55 during the day.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:12 AM IST
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 572.25, 2.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80182.1, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of 577.95 and a low of 557.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5568.05
10575.49
20582.21
50613.55
100641.75
300685.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 561.42, 565.43, & 572.12, whereas it has key support levels at 550.72, 544.03, & 540.02.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -22.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.27 & P/B is at 4.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.46% with a target price of 655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price has gained 2.69% today to trade at 572.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.89% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBirlasoft Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 2.69%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

480.30
12:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
0.25 (0.05%)

Infosys share price

1,817.65
12:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
63.85 (3.64%)

Tata Steel share price

152.05
12:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-0.25 (-0.16%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,603.20
12:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
27.8 (0.78%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL share price

272.70
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
10.7 (4.08%)

National Aluminium Company share price

242.05
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
7.05 (3%)

City Union Bank share price

180.50
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.8 (1.01%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,340.90
12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
7.8 (0.59%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

515.00
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-44.45 (-7.95%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,258.60
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-35.4 (-2.74%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

406.85
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-10.4 (-2.49%)

Five Star Business Finance share price

657.50
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-16.15 (-2.4%)
More from Top Losers

Piramal Pharma share price

299.70
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
26.1 (9.54%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,287.20
12:48 PM | 6 NOV 2024
255.3 (8.42%)

CCL Products India share price

724.35
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
55.95 (8.37%)

Syrma SGS Technology share price

544.50
12:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
37.95 (7.49%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.00110.00
    Chennai
    80,371.00110.00
    Delhi
    80,523.00110.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.00110.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.