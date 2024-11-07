Birlasoft Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are down by -1.41%, Nifty down by -1.11%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 585.45 and closed at 574. The stock reached a high of 585.45 during the day and a low of 571.5.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 07-11-2024
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:02 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 574, -1.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79642.49, down by -0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 585.45 and a low of 571.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5563.02
10570.81
20581.34
50612.50
100640.51
300685.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 591.6, 600.8, & 617.1, whereas it has key support levels at 566.1, 549.8, & 540.6.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -56.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.42 & P/B is at 4.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.11% with a target price of 655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price down -1.41% today to trade at 574 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sonata Software, Zensar Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies are falling today, but its peers CE Info Systems are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.11% & -0.92% each respectively.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
