Birlasoft Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are down by -0.97%, Nifty down by -0.7%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:23 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹558.95, -0.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78213.11, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹565.9 and a low of ₹553.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 565.83 10 566.94 20 578.01 50 605.78 100 636.14 300 681.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹572.85, ₹581.5, & ₹586.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹559.6, ₹555.0, & ₹546.35.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.59 & P/B is at 4.79.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.18% with a target price of ₹655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.