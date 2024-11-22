Birlasoft Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 1.52%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 549.25 and closed at 553.70. The stock reached a high of 563.15 and a low of 545.95 during the day.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Birlasoft Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 553.7, 1.52% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77898.26, up by 0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 563.15 and a low of 545.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5554.67
10562.26
20566.54
50593.06
100628.38
300673.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 554.22, 562.68, & 568.42, whereas it has key support levels at 540.02, 534.28, & 525.82.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was 71.33% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.72 & P/B is at 4.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.30% with a target price of 655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 22.54% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.55% in june to 22.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price up 1.52% today to trade at 553.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Newgen Software Technologies are falling today, but its peers Zensar Technologies, Sonata Software, Happiest Minds Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.92% & 0.96% each respectively.

