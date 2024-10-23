Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are up by 3.29%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are up by 3.29%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 575.05 and closed at 595.8. The stock reached a high of 596.4 and a low of 570.1 during the day.

Birlasoft

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:10 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 595.8, 3.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80501.07, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of 596.4 and a low of 570.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5595.56
10591.87
20597.79
50614.29
100646.60
300692.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 591.77, 607.83, & 616.22, whereas it has key support levels at 567.32, 558.93, & 542.87.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -38.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.66% with a target price of 707.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price has gained 3.29% today to trade at 595.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.35% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.