Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are up by 3.29%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|595.56
|10
|591.87
|20
|597.79
|50
|614.29
|100
|646.60
|300
|692.32
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹591.77, ₹607.83, & ₹616.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹567.32, ₹558.93, & ₹542.87.
Birlasoft Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -38.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.66% with a target price of ₹707.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.
Birlasoft share price has gained 3.29% today to trade at ₹595.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as