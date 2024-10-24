Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are down by -3.35%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at ₹ 578.3 and closed at ₹ 580.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 588.8 and a low of ₹ 556.65 during the day.

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹580.75, -3.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80055.47, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹588.8 and a low of ₹556.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 592.29 10 592.44 20 595.10 50 614.30 100 646.01 300 691.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹612.9, ₹624.1, & ₹645.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹580.25, ₹558.8, & ₹547.6.

Birlasoft Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was 156.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.54 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.22% with a target price of ₹704.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.