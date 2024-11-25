Birlasoft Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 1.21%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:02 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹568.45, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80422.64, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹572.75 and a low of ₹565.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 553.15 10 559.02 20 563.01 50 589.88 100 625.68 300 671.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹567.7, ₹574.3, & ₹585.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹550.3, ₹539.5, & ₹532.9.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -69.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.46 & P/B is at 4.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.23% with a target price of ₹655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 22.54% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.55% in june to 22.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.