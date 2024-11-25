Birlasoft Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 1.21%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 572.75 and closed at 568.45. The stock reached a high of 572.75 during the day and a low of 565.25. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in price from its opening to closing.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:02 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 568.45, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80422.64, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of 572.75 and a low of 565.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5553.15
10559.02
20563.01
50589.88
100625.68
300671.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 567.7, 574.3, & 585.1, whereas it has key support levels at 550.3, 539.5, & 532.9.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -69.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.46 & P/B is at 4.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.23% with a target price of 655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 22.54% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.55% in june to 22.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price has gained 1.21% today to trade at 568.45 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.65% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
