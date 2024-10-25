Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are up by 0.68%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at ₹ 571 and closed at ₹ 572.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 574.75 and a low of ₹ 562 during the day.

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹572.85, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79419.64, down by -0.81%. The stock has hit a high of ₹574.75 and a low of ₹562 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 592.49 10 593.44 20 593.58 50 614.89 100 645.82 300 690.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹586.85, ₹604.3, & ₹619.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹554.0, ₹538.6, & ₹521.15.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was 3.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.80 & P/B is at 4.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.48% with a target price of ₹673.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.