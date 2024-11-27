Birlasoft Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:11 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹598.15, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80052.77, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹604.05 and a low of ₹594 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 553.15 10 559.02 20 563.01 50 589.88 100 625.68 300 670.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹603.73, ₹614.72, & ₹631.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹575.88, ₹559.02, & ₹548.03.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was 9.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.86 & P/B is at 5.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.50% with a target price of ₹655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 22.54% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.55% in june to 22.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.