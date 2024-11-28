Birlasoft Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are down by -1.18%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:29 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹593.35, -1.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79448.57, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹602.7 and a low of ₹590.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 554.97 10 558.71 20 563.03 50 588.69 100 624.20 300 669.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹605.3, ₹609.65, & ₹615.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹595.3, ₹589.65, & ₹585.3.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -69.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.23 & P/B is at 5.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.39% with a target price of ₹655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 22.54% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.55% in june to 22.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.