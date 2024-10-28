Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at ₹ 571.95 and closed at ₹ 574.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 575.7 and a low of ₹ 565.6 during the day.

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:00 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹574.85, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80222.87, up by 1.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹575.7 and a low of ₹565.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 582.92 10 589.08 20 588.81 50 614.41 100 644.91 300 689.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹579.37, ₹588.03, & ₹597.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹561.67, ₹552.63, & ₹543.97.

Birlasoft Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -73.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.89 & P/B is at 4.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.51% with a target price of ₹664.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.