Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 590.75 and closed at 593.20. The stock reached a high of 594.80 and a low of 588 during the trading session. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:13 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 593.2, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79740.03, up by 0.88%. The stock has hit a high of 594.8 and a low of 588 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5564.12
10561.23
20564.09
50587.74
100623.03
300668.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 599.77, 607.78, & 612.97, whereas it has key support levels at 586.57, 581.38, & 573.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -68.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.80 & P/B is at 5.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.42% with a target price of 655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 22.54% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.55% in june to 22.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price up 0.41% today to trade at 593.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sonata Software are falling today, but its peers Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.84% & 0.88% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

