Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Birlasoft share price are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:13 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹593.2, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79740.03, up by 0.88%. The stock has hit a high of ₹594.8 and a low of ₹588 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 564.12 10 561.23 20 564.09 50 587.74 100 623.03 300 668.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹599.77, ₹607.78, & ₹612.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹586.57, ₹581.38, & ₹573.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -68.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.80 & P/B is at 5.02.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.42% with a target price of ₹655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 22.54% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.55% in june to 22.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.