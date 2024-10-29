Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Birlasoft share price are down by -1.05%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 574.35 and closed at 569.05. The stock reached a high of 575.85 and a low of 562.80 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 29-10-2024
BirlasoftShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 569.05, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80021.26, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 575.85 and a low of 562.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5582.92
10589.08
20588.81
50614.41
100644.91
300689.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 580.03, 585.37, & 592.38, whereas it has key support levels at 567.68, 560.67, & 555.33.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -61.60% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.06 & P/B is at 4.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.69% with a target price of 664.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price down -1.05% today to trade at 569.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Newgen Software Technologies, Sonata Software, Happiest Minds Technologies are falling today, but its peers Zensar Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
