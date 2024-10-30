Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are down by -0.55%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at ₹ 582.95 and closed at ₹ 579.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 589.1 and a low of ₹ 578.1 during the day.

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price ₹579.8, -0.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80304.29, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹589.1 and a low of ₹578.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 578.61 10 587.09 20 587.37 50 614.61 100 644.61 300 689.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹590.62, ₹597.98, & ₹611.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹569.37, ₹555.48, & ₹548.12.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -70.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.44 & P/B is at 4.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.52% with a target price of ₹664.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.