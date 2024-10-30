Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are down by -0.55%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : Birlasoft share are down by -0.55%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Livemint

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 582.95 and closed at 579.8. The stock reached a high of 589.1 and a low of 578.1 during the day.

Birlasoft

Birlasoft Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 579.8, -0.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80304.29, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 589.1 and a low of 578.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5578.61
10587.09
20587.37
50614.61
100644.61
300689.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 590.62, 597.98, & 611.87, whereas it has key support levels at 569.37, 555.48, & 548.12.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was -70.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.44 & P/B is at 4.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.52% with a target price of 664.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price down -0.55% today to trade at 579.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Newgen Software Technologies, Sonata Software, Zensar Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

