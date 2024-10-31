Hello User
Birlasoft Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Birlasoft share price are down by -4.02%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 574.95 and closed at 551.90. The stock reached a high of 574.95 and a low of 547.50 during the day.

BirlasoftShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Birlasoft shares are trading at price 551.9, -4.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79516.16, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 574.95 and a low of 547.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5579.85
10586.07
20586.43
50616.39
100644.98
300688.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 584.62, 594.38, & 599.37, whereas it has key support levels at 569.87, 564.88, & 555.12.

Birlasoft Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Birlasoft was 31.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.71% & ROA of 17.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.07 & P/B is at 4.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.68% with a target price of 655.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 11.71% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.82% in june to 11.71% in the september quarter.

Birlasoft share price down -4.02% today to trade at 551.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zensar Technologies are falling today, but its peers Newgen Software Technologies, Sonata Software, Happiest Minds Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.53% each respectively.

