Wednesday turned glorious for the leader of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin which hit more than the $24,200 mark for the first time in a month. Bitcoin's market valuation even touched over $462 billion before correcting. Bitcoin is among the top trending cryptocurrency currently. The global crypto market rallies today and Bitcoin is leading the pack. The crypto market holds over the $1 trillion mark on broad-based buying across tokens. The sharp upside tracks equity markets that are gaining momentum.

According to CoinDesk real-time data, Bitcoin is trading at $24,128.63 up by 5.73% in 24 hours. At the current market price, Bitcoin holds a valuation of $460.81 billion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's 24-hour volume is around $1.27 billion. Value transacted in Bitcoin is to the tune of $14.46 billion in 24 hours.

Bitcoin has touched an intraday high and low of $24,210.28 and $22,493.48 respectively. The day's high is the highest since mid-June this year.

Riding on the back of the current bull run, Bitcoin's weekly and monthly performance has recorded double-digit growth. Its weekly upside is around 25% and monthly gains are over 16%. However, Bitcoin's half-yearly performance has dipped nearly 42%, while so far this year, the digital currency has plunged by nearly 48%. In a year, Bitcoin's drop is around 25%.

Compared to its all-time high of $68,990.90 in November last year, Bitcoin is lower by 65%.

Counterpart Ethereum is around $1,594.22 higher by 5.57%. It has touched an intraday high and low of $1,620.20 and $1,510.08 respectively. The token's market cap is around $189.82 billion.

“The forced digital asset selling associated with various crypto lenders and entities appears to have abated for the time being," said Josh Olszewicz, head of research at crypto fund-manager Valkyrie Investments, as per a Bloomberg report.

The fund manager expects a $25,000 level for Bitcoin next.

On CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap is around $1.08 trillion, a 3.98% increase over the last day. In volume terms, the market is around $106.65 billion down by 4.62%. The total volume in DeFi is currently $8.72 billion, 8.18% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $96.79 billion, which is 90.76% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.