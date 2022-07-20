Bitcoin crosses $24,200 for the first time in a month, market cap tops $462 bln

Wednesday turned glorious for the leader of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin which hit more than the $24,200 mark for the first time in a month. Bitcoin's market valuation even touched over $462 billion before correcting. Bitcoin is among the top trending cryptocurrency currently. The global crypto market rallies today and Bitcoin is leading the pack. The crypto market holds over the $1 trillion mark on broad-based buying across tokens. The sharp upside tracks equity markets that are gaining momentum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}