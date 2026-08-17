Bitcoin ETFs suffer biggest outflows since June as crypto sentiment weakens

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded their biggest weekly outflows since the end of June, reversing the strong inflows seen at the beginning of August as investors turned more cautious toward the cryptocurrency market.

The 13 spot Bitcoin ETFs registered combined net withdrawals of $389.7 million during the week ended August 10, compared with $853.5 million of inflows in the previous week, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The first week of August had marked the strongest weekly inflow into the funds since April.

The renewed selling pressure comes as Bitcoin continues to trade around $63,000, roughly 50% below its record high reached in October last year. Concerns over the possibility of higher interest rates have weighed on investor sentiment, while limited progress in Washington on the proposed Clarity Act, a legislation aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for the crypto market, has also kept potential buyers on the sidelines.

Bitcoin ETF flows were slightly positive for three consecutive weeks in July, although the underlying investor sentiment remained fragile. The ETFs provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without requiring them to directly purchase, store or secure the cryptocurrency.

A recent security incident involving Coldcard-branded offline wallets also influenced sentiment around crypto custody. A vulnerability affecting the generation of keys for Coldcard wallets made some keys predictable, raising concerns about the security of hardware wallets that are generally regarded as one of the safer ways to store digital assets.

The incident initially strengthened the argument among some investors for gaining Bitcoin exposure through traditional financial products such as exchange-traded funds rather than holding the cryptocurrency directly.

Bitcoin itself showed little movement last week, remaining within a narrow 2% trading range. The cryptocurrency was changing hands at about $63,550 at 10:07 a.m. New York time on Monday.

Market volatility has also remained relatively subdued. The Bitcoin implied volatility index, which uses options prices to estimate potential price movements over the following 30 days, stood at around 37 on Monday. That was below its average level for the year and significantly lower than its peak of 82.2 recorded in early February.

Bitcoin ETF flows are closely watched as an indicator of institutional demand because these products have become one of the primary avenues through which traditional investors gain exposure to the cryptocurrency.